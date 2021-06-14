Insureum (ISR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $199,370.00

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a total market cap of $5.25 million and $199,370.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insureum has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00061206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.67 or 0.00784620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00083115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.40 or 0.07892523 BTC.

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

