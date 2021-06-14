INT Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $10.81 Million (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, INT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00094795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00059292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00022767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.65 or 0.00808915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.43 or 0.07954312 BTC.

About INT Chain

INT Chain is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

