Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Set at C$205.00 by National Bankshares

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) received a C$205.00 price objective from National Bankshares in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$205.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$190.00.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

IFC stock traded down C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$168.24. 156,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,485. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$126.65 and a 12-month high of C$172.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$162.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.76.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 10.7144707 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.