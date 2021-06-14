Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$205.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IFC. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$188.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$190.00.

Shares of TSE IFC traded down C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$168.24. 156,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,485. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$126.65 and a twelve month high of C$172.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$162.66.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 10.7144707 EPS for the current year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

