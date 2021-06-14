Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$205.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IFC. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$188.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$190.00.
Shares of TSE IFC traded down C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$168.24. 156,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,485. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$126.65 and a twelve month high of C$172.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$162.66.
In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
