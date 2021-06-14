Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Intel were worth $32,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $57.52. 343,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,029,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $232.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

