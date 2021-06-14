Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,849,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,599 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.51% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $318,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,672,000 after purchasing an additional 173,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.82. 35,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,327. The company has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.01 and a one year high of $121.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

