InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Shares Gap Down to $72.95

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $72.95, but opened at $71.23. InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $71.35, with a volume of 1,281 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

