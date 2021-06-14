Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,331.00

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,331 ($30.45) and last traded at GBX 2,319 ($30.30), with a volume of 34930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,289 ($29.91).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intermediate Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,929.25 ($25.21).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of £6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 14.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 39 ($0.51) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other news, insider Davies of Abersoch bought 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, for a total transaction of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32). Also, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total value of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07).

About Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

