International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.0% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,909,000 after buying an additional 76,646 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.10. The stock had a trading volume of 123,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,948,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $133.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

