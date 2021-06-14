International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 1.3% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

IBM stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.42. 84,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,948,734. The stock has a market cap of $133.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.