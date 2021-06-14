International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the May 13th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of International Isotopes stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of -0.34. International Isotopes has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.34.

International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. International Isotopes had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 123.26%.

International Isotopes, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Radiological Services.

