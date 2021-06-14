International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will report $103.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.00 million and the highest is $104.80 million. International Money Express posted sales of $85.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $417.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $451.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 48.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMXI shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $15.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

