International Paper (NYSE:IP) Holdings Decreased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,213 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,058 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 1.1% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 12.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $63.65 on Monday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

