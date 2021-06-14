Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 91,822 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 1.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Intuit worth $934,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $470.59. 9,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,859. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $422.49. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.19 and a 1-year high of $474.62. The stock has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

