Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $15.67

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.67, but opened at $15.10. Inventiva shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 2,120 shares trading hands.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

