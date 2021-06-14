Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $15.67

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.67, but opened at $15.10. Inventiva shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 2,120 shares trading hands.
Several research firms recently weighed in on IVA. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12.
About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
