Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $15.67

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.67, but opened at $15.10. Inventiva shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 2,120 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVA. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inventiva stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Inventiva as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

