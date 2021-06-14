Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stake Increased by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. FCA Corp TX owned about 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCN opened at $21.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.77. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.