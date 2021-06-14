Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Stake Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 488.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927,537 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 4.66% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,624,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after acquiring an additional 423,611 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 121,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 285,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJN opened at $25.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.37. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

