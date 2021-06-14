Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJS) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.52. Approximately 2,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.