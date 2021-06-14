Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.70. Approximately 54 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

