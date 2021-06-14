Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB) Shares Down 1.6%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB)’s stock price was down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.26 and last traded at $65.66. Approximately 820,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,010,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.73.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.28.

