Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Q3 Asset Management’s Largest Position

Q3 Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 130.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84,998 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 25.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $47,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $342.75. 900,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,726,964. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $231.47 and a 12-month high of $342.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

