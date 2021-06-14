Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $342.83

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $342.83 and last traded at $342.50, with a volume of 981455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $341.24.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.50.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.
Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQ)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
