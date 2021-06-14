Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $342.83

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $342.83 and last traded at $342.50, with a volume of 981455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $341.24.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,792,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

