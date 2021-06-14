Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 86.5% from the May 13th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE IQI opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.23. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

