Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $37.55. Approximately 12,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 16,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.81.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.