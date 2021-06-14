Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after buying an additional 2,155,052 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after buying an additional 350,760 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,673,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,659,000 after buying an additional 725,815 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $151.89 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $152.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.74.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

