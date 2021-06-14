Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.94% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $27,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $46.49.

