Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,373 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 3.34% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $28,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGW. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $54.53 on Monday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.52.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

