Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Bought by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 27,069 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,288. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.57. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $61.57.

