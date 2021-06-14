Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Deutsche Telekom (DTE)

Deutsche Telekom (FRA: DTE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/10/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.30 ($25.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €19.00 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €19.00 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €23.80 ($28.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €19.00 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of DTE traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €17.79 ($20.93). The stock had a trading volume of 7,807,335 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €16.66. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

