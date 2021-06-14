Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Splunk (SPLK)

Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/7/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $170.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Splunk was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $206.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $186.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $195.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $156.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $265.00 to $198.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/1/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Splunk was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

5/19/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $220.00 to $160.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/18/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/13/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Splunk had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $213.00.

4/27/2021 – Splunk was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $213.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/22/2021 – Splunk had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $179.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SPLK traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.39. The stock had a trading volume of 66,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,098. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.30.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $292,728.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,629,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in Splunk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its position in Splunk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 21,250 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Splunk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

