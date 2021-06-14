Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Prothena (PRTA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Prothena (NASDAQ: PRTA):

6/11/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $43.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Prothena is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Prothena is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PRTA stock opened at $45.09 on Monday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $46.61. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Prothena by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

