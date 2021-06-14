Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Downgraded by SEB Equity Research to Hold

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IVSBF. SEB Equities lowered shares of Investor AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. AlphaValue lowered shares of Investor AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of IVSBF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.53. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.43. Investor AB has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $23.76.

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

