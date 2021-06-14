Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,218 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,295% compared to the average volume of 159 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 29,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

ACOR traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $9.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by $1.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

