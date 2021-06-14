Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,950 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,168% compared to the average volume of 56 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of Astronics stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.51. 11,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,123. The firm has a market cap of $634.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.17. Astronics has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $105.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.79 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Astronics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Astronics by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 180,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,083,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,559,000 after acquiring an additional 52,381 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 88,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Astronics by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Astronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

