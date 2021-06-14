Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 80,778 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,111% compared to the average volume of 6,673 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $14,311,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,845,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

WOOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $4.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.11. 1,219,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

