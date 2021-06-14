Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,527 put options on the company. This is an increase of 982% compared to the typical daily volume of 326 put options.

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.20.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,400 shares of company stock worth $46,414,946. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 7,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $7.07 on Monday, reaching $669.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,064. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $617.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $405.01 and a 12 month high of $672.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

