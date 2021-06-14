Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

INVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,916,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,526. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.88. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 105.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,387 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,786,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,412 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,152,000 after purchasing an additional 121,489 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.