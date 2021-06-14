IOST (IOST) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $114.54 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last week, IOST has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. IOST has a market cap of $477.97 million and $114.54 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00098513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00061125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.63 or 0.00790825 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00042921 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.