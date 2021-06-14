IoTeX (IOTX) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $240.66 million and $62.39 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IoTeX has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00097382 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00061003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.01 or 0.00783144 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000190 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

