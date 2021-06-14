IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,878 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 125.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $363.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $372.12. The company has a market capitalization of $360.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.48.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

