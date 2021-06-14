IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,773,751 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 347.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,860,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773,751 shares during the quarter. Telefónica comprises about 4.3% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Telefónica worth $22,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 19.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 10.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 8.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 65,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

TEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. New Street Research upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

NYSE:TEF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,811. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4478 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.