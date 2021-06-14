IPG Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $1,224,241,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 694.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after acquiring an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.57 on Monday, hitting $493.34. 23,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,926. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $510.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.42 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

