IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,704,680 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 125.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704,680 shares during the quarter. Embraer comprises about 6.0% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.66% of Embraer worth $30,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 13.8% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 3.7% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 81,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 16.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

NYSE:ERJ traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 30,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,948. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.97. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERJ. Bank of America upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.