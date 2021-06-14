IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,139 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

QUAL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.52. The stock had a trading volume of 828,624 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.63. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

