IPG Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Nucor comprises 1.2% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.19. 12,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,002. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 39,920 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $2,819,948.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,970,866.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,030,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,865 shares of company stock worth $24,093,738 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.