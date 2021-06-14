IPG Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,888 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,501,714,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566,427 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.80. 97,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,130,140. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $483.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

