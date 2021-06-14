IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $26.75 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,516 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $256,094,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $13,785,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,339,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $269,000.

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,667. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.51. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

