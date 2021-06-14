IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $5 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,631. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.49. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $111.18.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

