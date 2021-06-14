IPG Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of General Motors by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering began coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the sale, the president now owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,563,252 shares of company stock valued at $91,137,437. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GM traded down $1.14 on Monday, reaching $60.35. The stock had a trading volume of 106,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,280,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53. The company has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

